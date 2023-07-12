Who is Blue Beetle? DCEU character details before film's release

Entertainment

Who is Blue Beetle? DCEU character details before film's release

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 12, 2023 | 04:10 am 3 min read

DCEU's 'Blue Beetle' film is set to hit theaters on August 18

Attention DC fans! In August, the DCEU will see the arrival of the long-awaited Blue Beetle film, featuring Xolo Mariduena as Jaime Reyes. Scheduled for an August 18 release, the film is a part of the previous DC management's projects, while the cinematic universe undergoes transition under James Gunn and Peter Safran. Before the film premieres, know all about the character Blue Beetle.

Who is Reyes aka Blue Beetle?

Reyes is the third hero to assume the mantle of Blue Beetle. He started as an ordinary teenager hailing from El Paso, however, his life took an unexpected turn when an alien artifact known as the Blue Beetle scarab bonded itself to his spine. With this fusion, Reyes gained incredible powers that he employs to safeguard his family and the world from various threats.

Understanding the origins of Blue Beetle in comics

The Blue Beetle character has a long history dating back to 1939, but it wasn't until 2006 that Reyes made his debut. Introduced in Infinite Crises #6, Reyes's arrival followed the death of the previous Beetle, Ted Kord. Notably, DC eventually discontinued the Blue Beetle series in 2009, and Reyes's story continued to unfold in publications, including Teen Titans and Justice League: Generation Lose.

Look at Blue Beetle's powers and abilities

As Blue Beetle, Reyes stands as one of DC's most powerful teen heroes. His suit—empowered by the scarab—grants him a variety of incredible powers, and with a simple summon, the scarab can envelop Reyes in a full bodysuit, significantly enhancing his strength. The suit is also versatile, carrying weapons such as energy cannons, blades, and shields. Additionally, Reyes possesses the ability to fly, too.

Who are the other Blue Beetles?

Originally created by Charles Nicholas Wojtkoski in 1939, Blue Beetle was published by Fox Comics. The original character, Dan Garret, was a police officer who donned a bulletproof costume and used a strength-enhancing drug called Vitamin 2X. After Fox Comics ceased operations, the Blue Beetle rights transitioned to Charlton Comics, who introduced a different version of Garret and later replaced him with Ted Kord.

Meanwhile, know more about the plot of 'Blue Beetle'

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose, fate intervenes when he unexpectedly finds himself in possession of a relic of alien biotechnology: Scarab." When the Scarab suddenly chooses Reyes, he becomes the superhero, Blue Beetle.

Share this timeline