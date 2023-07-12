All you need to know before watching 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 12, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

All you need to know before watching Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7'

July looks like the month for cinema lovers. The much-talked-about and highly-anticipated films Barbie and Oppenheimer are hitting the big screens on July 21 and before that Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 is releasing on Wednesday. Are you excited to watch Crusie drive a motorcycle off a cliff? Know these facts before you book the tickets for Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One.

Release date, other details

After five years of the release of Mission: Impossible- Fallout in July 2018, the upcoming seventh installment of the American spy-thriller franchise is finally set to release in theaters tomorrow (July 12). Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One is made on a budget of a whopping $29,00,00,000, approximately, and the film's runtime is two hours and 43 minutes.

What's 'Mission: Impossible' all about?

Based on the 1966 TV series created by Bruce Geller, Mission: Impossible is a series of spy-thriller films produced by and starring Cruise in the lead who portrays Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). The films take place six years after the events of the original TV series and follow the missions of the IMF's core team led by Hunt.

About 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Mission: Impossible 7 is a two-part finale and only part one is releasing this July. The second part will release on June 28 next year. Touted to be the "most dangerous mission yet," Hunt and his team track down a terrifying new weapon that "threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands." This time, the antagonist is an AI.

Do you need to watch the other installments?

No. You can definitely enjoy Mission: Impossible 7 without watching the previous installments. Cruise was first introduced as Hunt back in 1996 when the first installment, Mission: Impossible was released. Since then, Hunt and his IMF team have embarked on several missions and the film has narrated different stories every time from different directors.

Cast & crew

Along with Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny will reprise their roles in the film. While the new characters introduced include Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as Gabriel, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, and Pom Klementieff as Paris. Directed and co-written by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is produced under Skydance and Cruise's TC Productions.

