'Dream Girl 2' poster featuring Ananya-Ayushmann unveiled; exciting details inside

Entertainment

'Dream Girl 2' poster featuring Ananya-Ayushmann unveiled; exciting details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag July 31, 2023 | 01:06 pm 1 min read

'Dream Girl 2' teaser to be out today

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 is finally gearing up for its release after a barrage of postponements. The makers are currently in full-on promotions mood and now they have unveiled a new poster featuring Ananya Panday. This will mark Khurrana and Panday's first collaboration and the quirky comedy is set to release on August 25. However, the film has exciting things planned before that.

Cast and crew of the film

The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial's teaser will be unveiled today, whereas the film's trailer is slated for a Tuesday release. Khurrana shared the new poster and wrote, "Yeh hai Pari, meri Dream Girl!" The cast includes Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. The sequel is being bankrolled by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by ayushmannk on July 31, 2023 at 12:35 pm IST

Share this timeline