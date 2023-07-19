Did Deepika Padukone pick SAG-AFTRA over 'Project K's Comic-Con event

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 19, 2023 | 06:20 pm 2 min read

The first glimpse of 'Project K' will be revealed on Friday at Comic-Con 2023 in San Diego

The cast of Project K sans Deepika Padukone has arrived in the United States of America, ahead of Comic-Con 2023. The film is the first-ever Indian movie to be showcased at the festival. However, per reports, Padukone, who was previously scheduled to attend it along with the rest of the cast, has backed out due to the ongoing Hollywood strike.

Why does the story matter?

According to the makers of Project K, the first glimpse of the movie will be unveiled at the Comic-Con 2023 which is going to be held in San Diego. For the upcoming event, the film's star cast, including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Kamal Haasan, has already arrived in the US. Padukone, who plays the protagonist, has, however, decided to skip the event.

Padukone decided to skip in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA

The reason why Padukone has reportedly decided to not attend the Comic-Con event is to show her support for the ongoing strike of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). For the unversed, Padukone had signed up as a SAG-AFTRA member during her Hollywood debut, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.

Everything to know about 'Project K'

Meanwhile, the upcoming title, directed by Nag Ashwin is slated for a theatrical release on January 12, 2024. The epic science fantasy drama features an ensemble cast comprising Prabhas, Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Haasan, Daggubati, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, the makers revealed the first looks of Padukone and Prabhas on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Latest updates on the ongoing strike

As far as the ongoing Hollywood strike is concerned, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) claimed that the actors turned down an offer of $1B, before joining the WAG strike on July 12. On the contrary, SAG-AFTRA claimed the studios were not ready to engage on "most crucial issues." The ongoing strike has brought entire Hollywood to a standstill.

