'Project K' makers reveal Prabhas's explosive first look

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 19, 2023 | 04:29 pm 2 min read

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' will be released in January 2024

The wait is over! All those Prabhas fans who were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the actor from his highly-anticipated upcoming title Project K can now rejoice. The makers have dropped the first official look of the actor from the film. In an armored suit, long hair, and thick-bearded look, Prabhas looks astonishing and rugged in his new avatar; check out.

Slated for a theatrical release on January 12, 2024, Project K features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, among others. Recently, a billboard of Project K was also put up at Times Square in New York City which read that the first glimpse of the film will be showcased on Thursday (July 20), Friday in India.

Prabhas's look revealed ahead of ComicCon

The first look of the actor was shared on Wednesday, the day when Prabhas arrived in the United States of America to attend ComicCon in San Diego. A massive stint has been planned for Project K at ComicCon, reportedly. Coming back to Prabhas's look, he dons an angry young man look while his attire seems perfect as per the film's science fantasy theme.

Deepika Padukone's first look was revealed on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Project K team teased the fans with the stunning first look of Deepika Padukone from the movie. "In her eyes, she carries the hope of a new world. @deepikapadukone from #ProjectK," wrote Vyjayanthi Movies, the production backing the film, as they shared her look. Meanwhile, Project K is the first ever Indian movie to be showcased at the prestigious ComicCon event.

The 'Baahubali' brothers are in the US

Earlier on Wednesday, Prabhas's Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati, who will also be featured in Nag Ashwin's Project K, shared a picture on Instagram which featured him and Prabhas in the US. The two faced their backs toward the camera, wearing matching black hoodies with their film's name on them. "The men have landed in the USA," captioned Daggubati.

