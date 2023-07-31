SRK is all mass and sass in 'Jawan's 'Zinda Banda'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 31, 2023 | 01:00 pm 1 min read

The Jawan fever is taking over! Shah Rukh Khan is at an all-time high and his upcoming action thriller has a huge buzz. The makers dropped the first song from the album titled Zinda Banda and fans are in awe of Khan's charisma enhanced by Anirudh Ravichander's music. This marks Ravichander's big Bollywood debut and one should look out for the future maestro!

Welcome to the King, once again!

Zinda Banda is a peppy and massy number at its best and Irshad Kamil's lyrics add more depth to it. Ravichander crooned the dance number. The music video stars Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra, among others. The song has been released in two other versions— Vandha Edam (Tamil) and Dhumme Dhulipelaa (Telugu). The Atlee directorial is set to release on September 7, 2023.

