Lady Gaga pens emotional note after Tony Bennet's demise

Written by Aikantik Bag July 31, 2023 | 12:30 pm 1 min read

Tony Bennet passed away aged 96

Tony Bennet's demise affected the music industry deeply and many stalwarts took to social media to mourn his death. Bennet was 96 when he breathed his last in New York recently. The jazz singer was one of the most prominent figures of the genre and had a glorious career for over eight decades. Now, his collaborator Lady Gaga has penned a heartfelt note.

The duo collaborated on two albums

Gaga posted a photo with Bennet on Instagram, and wrote, "I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together." "With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together."

