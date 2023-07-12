YG Entertainment quashes reports of BLACKPINK Lisa not renewing contract

Entertainment

YG Entertainment quashes reports of BLACKPINK Lisa not renewing contract

Written by Aikantik Bag July 12, 2023 | 04:36 pm 2 min read

BLACKPINK contract renewals are underway

Ever since reports emerged that BLACKPINK's Lisa might not renew her contract with her agency YG Entertainment, fans have been quite worried. The girl group rose to prominence under this agency. Now, the agency has spoken about the same. Reportedly, the contract expires in August and talks of renewal are underway. Currently, the girl group is on its Born Pink world tour.

From where it all started

The speculations arose when a Chinese agency told Korean outlet Munhwa Ilbo: "We discussed Lisa's appearance [on a show] while coordinating with YG and Lisa's schedule, but it was conveyed [to us] that it's difficult to arrange scheduled activities after August as their contract renewal with Lisa is uncertain." The same report stated that Lisa and the agency have not reached an agreement yet.

'It has nothing to do with the contract renewal'

However, YG Entertainment quashed the report and responded, "[The uncertain scheduling] is due to the tour schedule as well as her individually scheduled activities. It has nothing to do with the contract renewal." Currently, the contract renewals are underway. Reportedly, the renewal process was smooth with the other three members. Fans hope that all is fine between Lisa and the agency.

Share this timeline