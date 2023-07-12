#MI7Review: Tom Cruise's actioner isn't perfect, still it's a must-watch

Entertainment

#MI7Review: Tom Cruise's actioner isn't perfect, still it's a must-watch

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 12, 2023 | 04:29 pm 3 min read

'Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One' was released worldwide in theaters on Wednesday

After several delays due to the global pandemic, Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One has finally arrived in the theaters, and how! The seventh installment of the uber-successful franchise is a visual treat for all the Cruise and MI fans out there. There's humor, there's a tad bit of drama, but there is a lot of action. Read our review.

It's Cruise v/s AI

It's about Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his friends tracking down a deadly weapon (Artificial Intelligence) that can destroy mankind. Cruise's golden and righteous heart knows only one thing- he has to find it to kill it. Though not much is shown about the weapon, Ethan has to find the other half of the key that'll open the weapon.

Film's soul lies in its stunt-laden action sequences

What's a Mission: Impossible movie without Cruise and action? The 61-year-old actor has set a legacy when it comes to performing action sequences and stunts. Dead Reckoning is a blast that delivers all. Whether it's the car chase sequence in Venice, the astonishing mountain bike drop, or the fight sequence on the train, this movie has the cleanest and nicest action sequences.

Actors have well-complemented Cruise's energy

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, MI7 also stars Hayley Atwell (Grace), Rebecca Ferguson (Isla), Pom Klementieff (Paris), Simon Pegg (Benji), and Ving Rhames (Luther). Putting aside the fact that Cruise owns the screen, the other actors' performances also stood out, especially Atwell and Klementieff's. These ladies were successful in adding to Cruise's energy in the movie. Klementieff's action form was drool-worthy!

The plot is the weakling here

Compared to its past installments, the makers have stressed more about establishing AI as the antagonist. Here, they try to explain a lot about "Entity" and how it's nothing like the antagonists that Cruise and his other IMF agents have encountered before. In pursuit of this build-up, the plot gets lost. In fact, Gabriel (Esai Morales) comes off as a lackluster villain.

It's amazing but not the best 'MI' movie

There's no doubt that Mission Impossible 7 should be on your watchlist. McQuarrie and Cruise have pulled all the strings together to deliver another of their fantastic films, but have not been able to make it beat its previous parts. Despite its heart-in-the-mouth stunts and action sequences, it isn't the best of the Mission: Impossible movies that we have seen in the past.

Cruise starrer is a gripping, action-packed film

For every Tom Cruise lover out there and every cinema fanatic, this movie is a must-watch for so many reasons. It's a complete entertainer that's packed with powerful performances. Pegg and Rhames's banter with Cruise during crucial moments is hilarious. Despite being a Cruise film, McQuarrie has given honest attention to every character. Verdict: 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Share this timeline