Written by Tanvi Gupta July 12, 2023 | 02:24 pm 2 min read

Controversy's favorite child, Kangana Ranaut found herself embroiled in yet another storm when BJP leader Mayank Madhur decided to sue her and the producers of the film Tejas. This comes after the makers allegedly failed to fulfill their promise of providing a 15-minute screen time to Madhur's character. Madhur reportedly claimed that despite requesting payment for his services, he was met with false promises.

Madhur claimed he secured the necessary permissions for Ranaut's films

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhur—who is also a political advisor of Ranaut—claimed that he played a crucial part in securing necessary permissions for the shooting of Ranaut's films. Madhur stated, "I was the one who arranged Ranaut's meetings with the CMs like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Rajnath Singh. I helped with securing permissions for films like Dhaakad and Tejas."

'She asked me to get permissions…my role kept getting shorter…'

He further claimed that Ranaut was trying to get permission to shoot Tejas in certain locations "but her efforts were futile." "I arranged her meeting with Singh. Then as the film went on floors, Ranaut would remind me that my shoot will soon happen but would also tell me to get permission. Meanwhile, the length of my role kept getting shorter," Madhur added.

Madhur didn't sign any agreement for his role

When the politician was asked whether he signed any agreement regarding his role and its length in Tejas, Madhur responded, "No." He said, "These discussions took place in front of Rajnath Singh ji...When a friend asks you for help, you don't sign an agreement...And she's [Ranaut] like family. My issue is that she made a commitment and she didn't adhere to it."

Madhur wants the makers arrested after allegedly getting cheated

When he was asked about his next course of action, Madhur answered, "I'll not reveal right now when I plan to go to the court, which court I'd be approaching and how exactly will I stop the film's release. I want to get the makers arrested." He claimed that he has taken guidance from the former Chief Justice of India in the matter.

