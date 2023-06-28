Entertainment

Who's David Corenswet? Actor who replaced Henry Cavill as Superman

Who's David Corenswet? Actor who replaced Henry Cavill as Superman

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 28, 2023 | 11:09 am 3 min read

Warner Bros. and DC Studios have their new Clark Kent, David Corenswet

The new era of DCEU has officially begun! On Tuesday, news broke that David Corenswet has been chosen to play the Man of Steel in James Gunn's highly-anticipated, Superman: Legacy. Corenswet has replaced Henry Cavill who played Superman in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel. Apart from finding Clark Kent, DCEU has tapped Rachel Brosnahan to play Lois Lane. Here's everything to know about Corenswet.

Why does this story matter?

Legacy will serve as the introduction to a fresh lineup of characters under the guidance of Gunn and Peter Safran—co-chairpersons of DC Studios. This film will be a part of the first chapter of the saga envisioned by Gunn and Safran, known as Gods and Monsters. While DCEU has finalized Lane and Kent, the search is now on to cast Superman's arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor.

Meet the new Superman, Corenswet

Born in Philadelphia, Corenswet embarked on his acting career by taking part in several theater productions as a child. The productions he was involved in included Arthur Miller's All My Sons, Macbeth, La Vie En Bleu, and The Forgiving Harvest. In 2018, Corenswet secured a guest role in House of Cards, and before that, he appeared in shows like Elementary and Instinct.

Corenswet rose to prominence by starring in 'The Politician'

In 2019, Corenswet landed a leading role in Ryan Murphy's The Politician, followed by another prominent role in Murphy's 2020 series, Hollywood. More recently, the actor starred in Netflix's Look Both Ways and A24's Pearl. Meanwhile, he will soon be seen in FX's The Answers and Apple TV+'s Lady in the Lake. Legacy will mark his first major venture into a big studio film.

How did Corenswet land the role?

For the role, Corenswet underwent several screen tests, both in Superman attire and plain clothes on June 17, reportedly. Notably, Emma Mackey was paired with him during the auditions, although the part eventually went to Brosnahan. In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Corenswet expressed his desire to portray the iconic superhero at some point in his career. Certainly, his wish has come true!

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'Superman: Legacy'

Superman: Legacy is slated to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025, with filming set to commence in early 2024. According to Gunn, Legacy will delve into Corenswet's portrayal of Superman/Kent as he navigates the delicate balance between his Kryptonian heritage and his human upbringing. The guidance of his Smallville-based parents—Jonathan and Martha Kent—will play a crucial role in shaping his journey.

Share this timeline