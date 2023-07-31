#OMG2, #Gadar2, #DreamGirl2: Which sequel are you most excited about

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 31, 2023 | 12:25 pm 2 min read

'Gadar 2,' 'OMG 2,' 'Dream Girl 2': Which film are you most excited to watch?

The month of August boasts star-studded, highly-anticipated releases! A big box office clash awaits on August 11 with the second installment of Sunny Deol's cross-border love story, Gadar 2, clashing with Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2. And that's not all! Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 will grace the theaters on August 25. With such an exciting lineup, which film are you most looking forward to?

Why does this story matter?

Earlier, August 11 was marked to be the biggest box office clash of the year—with not just two, but three films vying for attention, including Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal. However, the makers of Animal shifted the film's release to December 1. Even with Animal out of the equation, the remaining two films—boasting the biggest superstars—would have to face stiff competition, much like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

See what fans chose between 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2'

Going by the polls previously conducted by multiple publications to gauge fans' preferences between Gadar 2 and OMG 2, Deol appears to have the upper hand at the box office this time around. As per a Twitter user, this can be attributed to Kumar's recent track record, which has seen a slump with back-to-back flop films, including Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, and Selfiee.

Take a look at this tweet, criticizing Kumar

Did pushing release date of 'Dream Girl 2' make sense?

Dream Girl 2 was initially scheduled for June 29, however, it was changed to July 7 to avoid a clash with Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's Satyaprem Ki Katha. However, the final release was later decided to be August 25. With a two-week gap between its release and the other two films (OMG and Gadar), there are positive chances of Dream Girl 2 gaining profitable returns.

Meanwhile, there are whispers that 'OMG 2' will be postponed

In the highly-anticipated sequel of the 2012 blockbuster hit, Kumar will be seen essaying Lord Shiva. However, recent reports indicate that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has requested director Amit Rai to change Kumar's character from Shiva to Doot (messenger), along with 20 other alterations, reportedly. If the makers decide to make these edits, the film's planned release may be affected.

