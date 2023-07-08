Entertainment

'Deadpool 3' casts Jennifer Garner: Every actor confirmed so far

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 08, 2023 | 02:40 pm 2 min read

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra after 20 years with 'Deadpool 3'

In a tribute to the now-defunct Fox Marvel franchise, Deadpool 3 is all set to feature Jennifer Garner reprising her role as the sai-wielding assassin Elektra. This will mark her return as the superhero after over 20 years since the 2003 film Daredevil, which co-starred her ex-husband Ben Affleck. In addition to Garner, here are other actors who've joined the cast of Deadpool 3.

Ryan Reynolds; Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool are inseparable, and continuing the streak, the actor is all set to embody Wade Wilson in the upcoming installment. Excitingly, Deadpool 3 marks Marvel Studios' first R-rated project, which will allow Reynolds to display his complete comedic range within the MCU. Meanwhile, joining him is Hugh Jackman, who is confirmed to return as Logan, aka Wolverine, in the threequel.

Morena Baccarin; Stefan Kapičić

Putting an end to all speculations, it has been confirmed that Morena Baccarin will return as Vanessa Carlysle in Deadpool 3. Despite her character's death in the second installment, she was resurrected using Cable's time-travel technology, as shown in the post-credits. In addition to Baccarin, Stefan Kapičić will also reprise his role as Colossus—becoming the third mutant to be confirmed, alongside Deadpool and Wolverine.

Emma Corrin; Owen Wilson

In February, Emma Corrin was announced as part of the cast of Deadpool 3. Reports suggested that the actor will portray a villain, although the specific details of her character have not been revealed. Furthermore, Owen Wilson—who debuted as Mobius M Mobius in Loki Season 1—has reportedly been added to the star-studded cast of Deadpool 3 to reprise his role as the TVA agent.

Leslie Uggams; Karan Soni

In March, it was officially announced that Leslie Uggams would be reprising her role as Blind Al in Deadpool 3. Blind Al—who became Deadpool's roommate—played a vital role in inspiring the design of the superhero's iconic red suit. Apart from her, Karan Soni was confirmed to reprise his role as Dopinder—the beloved and hilarious cab driver who transports Deadpool on his death-defying missions.

When is 'Deadpool 3' hitting theaters?

In 2022, directed Shawn Levy—who's reuniting with Reynolds after working together on Free Guy and The Adam Project—revealed filming for Deadpool 3 was expected to commence in or around May 2023. As it turns out, his statement proved accurate. After undergoing several changes, the threequel is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. Originally, Deadpool 3 was scheduled for release in September 2024.

