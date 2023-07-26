'OMG 2' versus 'Gadar 2': Biggest August box office face-offs

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 26, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Major box office clashes in the month of August

There is no denying that the year 2023 is packed with high-stakes box office clashes. After the much-awaited releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer, the excitement continues to build as we approach the month of August, which promises yet another set of highly-anticipated face-offs. From OMG 2 versus Gadar 2 to Jailer versus Bhola Shankar, here's a rundown of major box office clashes in August.

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' versus 'The Meg 2'

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem—which boasts a splendid cast of voice actors, including Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, and Paul Rudd—is slated to hit theaters on August 3. Audiences can anticipate an exciting clash between this film and Meg 2: The Trench—releasing on August 4. While both genres are worlds apart, it will be interesting to see which movie becomes more popular among audiences.

'Jailer' versus 'Bhola Shankar'

With songs like Kaavaalaa and Hukum dominating the charts, the anticipation for Rajinikanth's Jailer has reached sky-high! The film features an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and Yogi Babu. Adding to the excitement, fans are going to face a tough decision, as Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar is releasing a day later on August 11. This action-drama film features Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh.

'Gadar 2' versus 'OMG 2'

A huge clash is on the horizon as two highly-anticipated films—OMG 2 and Gadar 2—are hitting the screens simultaneously on August 11. OMG 2 features Akshay Kumar in the lead, while Gadar 2 is headlined by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Interestingly, the above-mentioned films avoided a three-way clash when the makers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal decided to postpone its release to December 1.

'Dream Girl 2' versus 'Toby'

The much-awaited second installment of Dream Girl—led by Ayushmann Khurrana—is finally set to hit theaters on August 25. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the makers have successfully created a buzz surrounding the film—thanks to innovative promotion strategies. Coinciding with this release is, Raj B Shetty's Toby, which is touted as a gripping revenge drama. The film will mark the directorial debut of Basil Alchakkal—Shetty's associate.

