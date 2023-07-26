Sandra Bullock's birthday special: Top 5 films you can't miss

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 26, 2023

Sandra Bullock's birthday: Best films to watch

Sandra Bullock, the American actor and producer who has been one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, turned 59 today (July 26). She has come a long way from her debut in a minor role in the 1987 thriller Hangmen to having an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award, among several other accolades. Here are five movies of Bullock you must not miss.

'Miss Congeniality'

Bullock plays the role of an FBI agent who goes undercover as a Miss US beauty pageant contestant to prevent a group from bombing the event in the 2000 action comedy film Miss Congeniality. She got her second Golden Globe nomination for the film and it was a huge commercial success with a global gross of $212M.

'The Blind Side'

Bullock won both the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her role in the 2009 American biographical film The Blind Side. It revolves around Michael Oher, a homeless and traumatized young man who, with the aid of a kind woman and her family, goes on to play All-American football and gets selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

'Speed'

The 1994 American action film Speed directed by Jan de Bont is one of the highest-grossing films of Bullock's career. Speed was her breakthrough film where she played a passenger eventually driving a bus that was rigged by a terrorist along with Keanu Reeves. The plot centers on a terrorist-rigged bus that will detonate if its speed drops below 50 miles per hour.

'Gravity'

Starring Bullock, the 2013 sci-fi thriller film Gravity directed by Alfonso Cuarón received seven Oscars, six BAFTA Awards, and seven Critics Choice Movie Awards and became the eighth highest-grossing movie of the year. Bullock plays an astronaut in the film that narrates the story of two astronauts who work together to survive after an accident leaves them stranded in space.

'Bird Box'

The 2018 American post-apocalyptic horror thriller film Bird Box starring Bullock is the most-watched film on Netflix within 28 days of release, as per the streaming giant. The film follows a mother and her two children making a desperate attempt to get to safety five years after an evil unseen force causes the majority of society to die by suicide.

