Kerala Government faces backlash over draft film policy committee formation

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 25, 2023 | 06:16 pm 2 min read

Why Kerala government faced backlash over film policy committee formation from industry insiders?

In the aftermath of the Kerala government's formation of a committee to draft a film policy for the state, several industry insiders have voiced their criticism, pointing to the lack of transparency in proper consultation. Notably, the film organizations like Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) have raised concerns about the committee's formation process. Here's what happened.

But first, here's everything to know about the committee

According to an order issued by the Department of Cultural Affairs on July 15, a 10-member committee was formed. The committee is led by Kerala State Film Development Corporation chairman Shaji N Karun and includes culture department secretary Mini Antony as the convenor. Other committee members include actors M Mukesh and Manju Warrier, as well as filmmakers Rajeev Ravi and B Unnikrishnan, among others.

Committee is required to draft the policy in two months

The committee has been instructed to consider the Hema Committee report and is required to draft the policy within two months. For those unaware, Hema Committee was formed in response to the abduction and sexual assault of actor Bhavana in 2017. The commission submitted a report in 2019, addressing issues faced by female actors in the Malayalam industry. However, the report was never published.

'Role and status of this committee remain unclear,' stated WCC

Voicing their dismay, the WCC took to their official Facebook page, criticizing the manner in which the committee was formed. They stated, "This committee has been constituted without the consent of its members. Furthermore, the role and status of this remains unclear, leaving us uncertain about its potential impact. This approach seems to indicate a troubling disregard for a genuinely urgent concern," WCC noted.

Committee member Ravi stated he wasn't consulted before being appointed

Committee member and filmmaker Ravi expressed his disappointment, stating that he wasn't consulted before being appointed to the panel. Informing Cue Studio, Ravi stated that he only got to know about his inclusion in the committee after reading about it in the newspaper. This aside, per a The New Indian Express report, actor Warrier has chosen not to be a part of the panel.

