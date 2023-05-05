Lifestyle

5 GI tagged items you must get from Kerala

Written by Apurva P May 05, 2023, 06:47 pm 2 min read

Get to know these GI tagged products from Kerala

Kerala has a wide variety of original products to offer to shoppers. From rice to clothes to artifacts, this southern state has it all. Interestingly, Kerala secured the highest number of Geographical Indication (GI) tags for products in India in the year FY23. Read on as we guide you toward some of the best homegrown products from the state.

Aranmula Kannadi

Aranmula Kannadi (literally meaning Aranmula mirror) is a handmade metal-alloy mirror created in Kerala's Aranmula town. Unlike the regular mirror, Aranmula Kannadi is a unique traditional handmade metal mirror that is known to bring prosperity, luck, and money into one's life. This front surface reflection mirror is unique as it eliminates secondary reflections that are common in back surface mirrors.

Palakkad matta rice

Matta rice has been one of the most preferred food grains in Kerala. It is also known as Palakkadan matta and Kerala red rice. Kerala matta rice is a source of many nutrients including carbohydrates, vitamins A and B, magnesium, and calcium. The Palakkadan matta rice also has a low content of fat, cholesterol, and saturated fat.

Alleppey Coir

The raw ingredient for coir is coconut husk, which is locally available along Kerala's coast. Kerala generates around 70% of Indian coir and coir products, with 37% of the husks available in India. Coir and coir products are used directly in agriculture, fishing, household construction, and boat building. Alleppey Coir and its products stand out in the markets due to their superior quality.

Vazhakulam Pineapple

Vazhakulam is Kerala's pineapple trading center, accounting for over 80% of the state's pineapple harvest. The average weight of the fruit is 1300-1600 gms. These aromatic pineapples have a somewhat conical form, fruit eyes that are deeply positioned, and crisp and golden yellow flesh. High in carotene, vitamins, and minerals, these pineapples were registered under Agricultural-Horticultural product at the GI Registry, in 2009.

Chendamangalam handlooms

Chendamangalam weavers are famous for their handloom crafts including mundus, sarees, and dhotis. About 10,000 weavers and four to five thousand households are a part of the weaver community. The weavers choose and codify a range of yarns, in varying thicknesses, to create textiles. These products are appreciated for their good quality, the production of which is time-consuming and requires a lot of skill.