Your ultimate 7-day adventure guide to Jordan's top attractions

Written by Rishabh Raj May 05, 2023, 06:06 pm 4 min read

A hidden gem in the Middle East

Discover the top attractions in Jordan with our ultimate seven-day adventure guide. From floating in the Dead Sea to exploring the iconic rock-cut architecture of Petra, this itinerary covers the must-visit spots. Get ready for an adventure of a lifetime, experiencing the vast desert landscapes of Wadi Rum, visiting the mosaic city of Madaba, and relaxing in the coastal city of Aqaba.

How to get around in Jordan

Navigating Jordan's public transport system can be like solving a puzzle with missing pieces. It's a hotchpotch of routes that may leave you scratching your head. While buses do run, they cater more to locals and can be less convenient for independent travelers. The most reliable mode of transportation for tourists is to rent a car and explore the country at their own pace.

Important things you should know

A flight from Delhi to Amman would cost approximately Rs. 25,000 to 30,000. Steer clear of protest areas and big gatherings, and keep up with the latest news. Stay away from Syria and Iraq borders. Opt for a Jordan Pass, which gives you free access to over 40 tourist attractions. Finally, make sure to avoid these mistakes when traveling to Jordan.

Day 1: Kick off your Jordan journey from Amman

Start your trip in the capital city of Amman. Visit the Citadel, offering panoramic views and ruins from the Roman, Byzantine, and Umayyad periods. Then, explore the King Abdullah I Mosque, famous for its blue mosaic-tiled roof and white minarets. Finish your day at The Boulevard, a trendy pedestrian-only area with luxurious shops, cafes, restaurants, and striking architecture flanked by high-rise buildings and hotels.

Day 2: Escape to the tranquility of the Dead Sea

On day two, visit the world's largest natural spa, the Dead Sea, just an hour's drive from Amman. Relax in the gently lapping waters and be amazed by the fact that you can't sink! Soothe your skin with the healing mud or enjoy a relaxing massage. If you prefer a more leisurely stay, spend the day at a world-class hotel, sunbathing, swimming, and dining.

Day 3: Discover the rock-cut architecture of Petra

On day three, visit one of the iconic new seven wonders of the world - Petra, with its impressive rock-cut architecture dating back to 300 BC. Climb over 900 rock-cut steps to reach the impressive 1st-century Monastery (Deir), considered a highlight. To visit Petra during the daytime is awe-inspiring, but to experience it at night by the light of 1,800 candles is truly out-of-this-world.

Day 4: Spend an adventurous day in Wadi Rum

On the fourth day of your trip, explore the best-known sites of Wadi Rum by hiring a 4x4 vehicle with a driver or guide, or a camel with a guide from the Visitors' Center. If you have a knack for adventure, you should try aero sports activities, such as hot air balloon rides, or flying in different aircraft to experience the natural rock formations.

Day 5: Explore Madaba - the City of Mosaics

Discover the ancient city of Madaba, known as the "City of Mosaics," on your fifth day. Visit the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George to see a stunning Byzantine mosaic map of Jerusalem and other holy sites. Then head to the Archaeological Park to see the Madaba Institute for Mosaic Art and Restoration, where artisans are trained to make, repair, and restore mosaics.

Day 6: Relax in the coastal city of Aqaba

Conclude your Jordan travel plan with a relaxing break in the coastal town of Aqaba. Explore the indigo-colored deep waters off the shore of Aqaba, offering a kaleidoscope of marine life. Explore the Aqaba Fort and Saladin's castle, situated on an island in the Gulf. Don't forget to visit the Aqaba Marine Science Station, Birds Observatory, and Archaeological Museum.

Day 7: Cap off your trip with some souvenir shopping

On the final day, enjoy one last swim in the rejuvenating waters of the Dead Sea. Then, head back to Amman for some last-minute souvenir shopping. To help you out, we have curated a list of five things to take back home from your Jordan trip. Finally, head to the Amman airport and bid farewell to the beautiful country of Jordan.

Key visa tips you must know

There are three options for obtaining a tourist visa to Jordan. You can apply at the Jordan Embassy in New Delhi, obtain a Tourist Collective visa at the port of entry in Amman, or obtain a tourist visa on arrival in Jordan. Before applying for a visa, it is essential to check which type of visa you are eligible to apply for.