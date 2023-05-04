Lifestyle

Avoid these tourist mistakes when traveling to Jordan

May 04, 2023

Heading to Jordan for a vacation? Hold up, there are certain things you must know before you go. To have an unforgettable journey in Jordan, it is important to avoid some common tourist mistakes that could negatively affect your trip or upset locals. Here is what you need to avoid as a visitor to this beautiful Middle Eastern country.

Don't mess up the greeting rules

In Jordan, greetings are a big deal. Men shake hands with men, and women shake hands with women. If you are meeting someone of the opposite gender, wait for them to offer their hand first. In case you want to show your sincerity in welcoming a visitor of the opposite gender, simply put your hand over your heart and nod a bit.

Don't forget the dress modestly

Jordan is a country that's rapidly evolving into a modern cultural hub, but some of its traditional customs still remain in place. One of the most important things to remember is the dress code. If you are a woman, go for loose-fitting clothes that cover your shoulders and avoid anything too revealing. For men, going shirtless isn't considered acceptable, so keep that in mind.

Don't be disgusted with meat on your table

Vegetarianism is gaining popularity in Jordan, but traditional cuisine still predominantly includes animal products. So, if you are a vegetarian, know that your options might be limited. Also, be prepared to sit at a table filled with meat dishes, especially if you're invited to lunch. Don't show any disgust towards the food, instead, be gracious and enjoy the company of your hosts.

Don't indulge in PDA

In Jordan, public displays of affection are a big no-no. Holding hands is reserved for married couples only, and kissing in public is considered highly inappropriate. Even though it may be the norm in some cultures, it is crucial you respect the local customs and avoid any PDA. Reserving physical affection behind closed doors will help you show your appreciation for the country's traditions.

Don't bring Israel into your conversations

Be mindful of cultural sensitivities in Jordan, and avoid discussing Israel in public or with the locals. As a country with a complex history and ongoing conflict, discussions around Israel can be sensitive and potentially offensive to locals. Even if you have opinions on the matter, it is best to keep them to yourself and steer clear of any discussions.