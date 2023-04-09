Lifestyle

5 tourist mistakes to avoid on your trip to Croatia

5 tourist mistakes to avoid on your trip to Croatia

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 09, 2023, 10:36 pm 2 min read

Croatia is a land of a thousand islands, each with its own unique beauty and charm

Croatia is one of Europe's most popular tourist destinations, thanks to its stunning coastline, rich history, and vibrant culture. Whether you are interested in nature, history, or simply soaking up the Mediterranean sun, Croatia has something to offer every traveler. However, as a tourist, there are certain things to keep in mind when traveling to this beautiful, small country to have a hassle-free experience.

Don't rush your coffee

If a Croat asks to meet up for coffee, expect to spend at least an hour or two sipping and socializing at some local cafe. In Croatia, coffee is more than just a beverage; it is a ritual that offers a moment of pause on a busy day. Take your time to savor the aroma, taste the flavors, and engage in conversation with people.

Don't bring up the war with Yugoslavia

Croatia's independence was fought hard for. The country's war against Yugoslavia occurred in 1991. Many think the 1990s were a long time ago, but any Croatian older than 50 definitely suffered and probably fought in the military during the war. If you are not well-versed in the history and politics of the region, it is best to leave that subject alone.

Don't turn down a host's invitation

Croatians are known for their warm hospitality, and they often enjoy sharing their traditions, food, and culture with visitors. If you are invited to someone's home for a meal, it is customary to accept the invitation, even if you are feeling full. In Croatia, sharing a meal is often seen as a way to build relationships and strengthen social connections.

Don't expect a sandy beach

Croatia does not have as many sandy beaches as some other popular beach destinations. While this may be a surprise to some visitors who are used to sandy beaches, it is part of Croatia's unique charm and character. However, there are a few sandy beaches in Croatia, such as Sakarun Beach on the island of Dugi Otok, and Banje Beach in Dubrovnik.

Don't swim without water shoes

Croatia's coastline is known for its clear waters, which are perfect for swimming and other water activities. As mentioned above, many of the beaches have rocky or pebbly terrain. The rocky or pebbly terrain can be uncomfortable and slippery, making it difficult to maintain your balance and footing. You may make a spectacle of yourself to the more experienced Croatian beachgoers, without water shoes.