Avoid these tourist mistakes when traveling to Kazakhstan

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 10, 2023, 04:05 am 3 min read

Are you planning a trip to Kazakhstan? As with any foreign country, it is important to be aware of the local customs and cultural norms to avoid social faux pas. Kazakhstan has its own unique set of traditions and etiquette that can be unfamiliar to visitors. Read on for helpful tips to ensure a smooth and enjoyable journey in this beautiful country.

Do not exchange money hand to hand

In Kazakhstan, when you exchange money with someone, you should avoid handing it directly to them. Instead, it's better to put the money in a dish or on a counter and let the other person pick it up from there. This may seem a bit strange if you're not used to it, but it's actually a sign of respect and politeness in Kazakh culture.

Don't comment on their food habits

Kazakh cuisine is diverse and often includes meat dishes such as horse meat, which is a delicacy in the country. Even though this might sound unusual to you, it is important to be polite and not make negative comments about their food. You can ask questions and show curiosity, but try to avoid saying anything that might be hurtful or rude.

Don't arrive early at events

If you are invited to Kazakh celebrations, like weddings, you might actually be relieved to know that punctuality isn't a big deal in Kazakhstan as it is in some other places. So, if the wedding is scheduled for 6:00 pm, don't be surprised if guests start arriving around 8:00 pm instead. It's just part of the mentality to be a little late sometimes.

Don't throw bread into trash

In Kazakhstan, bread and naan are considered sacred by many people, and it is seen as disrespectful to throw them away. If the bread is no longer fresh, it is often carefully placed on top of garbage cans for birds to peck at. This tradition is commonly observed in rural areas and by older generations, but it's still an important part of their culture.

Don't wear outside shoes indoors or vice versa

In Kazakhstan, there's an important cultural norm when it comes to shoes. You should never wear your outside shoes indoors, or your inside shoes outdoors. This tradition is largely based on the idea of not tracking dirt, germs, and muck indoors. To maintain cleanliness, it's common to take off your outside shoes before entering a home or public building and wear indoor shoes instead.