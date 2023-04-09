Lifestyle

Traveling to Seychelles? Don't forget to buy these souvenirs

Known for its idyllic beaches and tropical vegetation, Seychelles is an island destination in Africa that one can't get enough of. And in case you're traveling to this stunning place, it's time to leave your shopping woes behind, for we have got your back. Here are five souvenirs you should buy from Seychelles that will remind you of your #vacaydiaries even from miles away!

Coco de mer

Also called sea coconuts, coco de mer is among the most quintessentially Seychellois things to buy. This great flavoring ingredient can be found everywhere, which is why it is equally important to score them only from genuine places. Always check for a holographic sticker on the coconut before purchasing. Also, check with your airline if you will be allowed to carry one on board.

Shark chutney

You just can't go home without sampling and taking a batch of shark chutney from Seychelles. It is a traditional Seychellois dish made of mashed and boiled shark meat. It has a tangy and piquant flavor as it also features a local fruit called bilimbi and ingredients like fried onions, lime juice, turmeric, salt, and pepper. It is best paired with rice or lentils.

SeyBrew

This beverage has an element of Seychelles, right from its name to its composition. SeyBrew is the island nation's top lager beer which is very light and easy on the tummy. From roadside local stores to high-end resorts, you will easily find them everywhere. With an ABV of 4.9%, it is brewed with the finest malts and hops from Australia, Europe, and South Africa.

Perfume

Carrying a scent of Seychelles when you fly back home is a decision you will thank us for as they will take you to its lush forests and picturesque beaches even a decade down the line! Most Seychelleois perfumes feature lemongrass, vanilla, and warm musky tones. Some are even made of exotic flowers that instantly take you back to the tropics.

Handicrafts

Handicrafts are always good souvenirs, and those made and sold in Seychelles are special. The reason? Well, Seychelles is known for its locally-made products that feature materials like coconut shells, dried leaves, and flowers. From batik clothing and handmade jewelry to coconut bowls and precious metals, there's something for everyone up for grabs at souvenir shops scattered across the island country.