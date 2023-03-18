Lifestyle

5 common tourist mistakes to avoid in Poland

Poland is a beautiful and fascinating country that offers a wealth of experiences for tourists. From the historical city of Warsaw to the magnificent Tatra mountains, there are many wonderful places to visit. However, like any country, there are some common mistakes that tourists should avoid to make the most of their trip here. Here are a few tips to keep in mind.

Don't forget to tip

While there are no fixed rules on how much to tip, a general guideline is to leave 10% of the total bill as a tip. Also, if you pay your bill with cash, saying "thank you" (dziękuję) while handing the waiter your cash and bill indicates that they can keep the change. So, be cautious about what you say when passing over the cash.

Don't ask if they like or dislike Germans and Russians

Poland has a complicated history with both Germany and Russia, so these topics can be sensitive and evoke strong emotions. The Poles have experienced many historical conflicts and atrocities, including the Nazi occupation during World War 2 and Soviet domination during the Cold War. Asking them about their feelings towards Germans or Russians can be seen as disrespectful and insensitive.

Don't refuse food or drink when offered

Poles take pride in their hospitality and generosity, and offering food and drink to guests is a significant part of their culture. It is customary to accept food and drink that is offered, even if you do not consume it. You can simply take a small portion or sip to express your gratitude. By doing so, you demonstrate respect for Polish culture and traditions.

Don't greet over a threshold

Greeting someone over a threshold means saying "hello," shaking hands, or exchanging greetings while standing on or crossing the threshold of a doorway or entrance. In Poland, this practice is considered bad luck and is thought to bring misfortune to both the person entering/leaving and the person inside the home. When saying goodbye, choose a side of the doorway to do so.

Don't smile at strangers

Poles tend to be reserved and may not always smile or initiate conversations with strangers. So, when you are walking down the lane, don't smile at strangers. There is no particular reason behind their poker faces, it is just a cultural difference. However, do not be deceived by their serious-looking faces. They can be very friendly and welcoming to visitors and tourists.