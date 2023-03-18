Lifestyle

Try these cooling face masks this summer

Written by Sneha Das Mar 18, 2023, 11:30 am 3 min read

These soothing homemade face masks are cooling and refreshing

The summer season is almost here and it is time to keep our bodies cool from the scorching heat and chug on some chilled fruit shakes and ice creams. While keeping our body cool and refreshing from the inside is crucial, it is also essential to protect your skin from rashes, sunburns, and other irritations. Try these five cooling face masks this summer.

Cucumber and watermelon face mask

Both watermelon﻿ and cucumber have a high water content which helps eliminate dirt and other impurities from your skin to make it supple and hydrated. It cleanses your skin well and offers a refreshing and cooling effect. Blend together cucumber juice, watermelon juice, egg white, and powdered milk into a smooth paste. Apply the paste to your face and wash after 30 minutes.

Mint and yogurt face mask

Mint helps to cool your skin; its anti-inflammatory properties prevent itchy and dry skin. The lactic acid present in yogurt helps exfoliate your skin, nourish it, and brighten your complexion. Crush some fresh mint leaves, add yogurt to it, and mix well until smooth. Apply the mask to your face and neck. Wash it off after 15-20 minutes with water.

Green tea and honey face mask

Packed with antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties, green tea helps reduce skin redness, inflammation, irritation, and swelling while creating a cooling effect on your skin. It can also reduce sunburn. Honey helps to moisturize and nourish your skin. Steep green tea leaves in water for five-10 minutes. Strain, add honey, and form a paste. Apply it to your face, and rinse off after 10-15 minutes.

Sandalwood and rose water face mask

A great cooling agent, sandalwood reduces skin dryness and replenishes skin moisture. It also reduces wrinkles and gives a bright complexion. Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, rose water helps soothe irritated skin and cools it down. Mix sandalwood powder and rose water and apply this paste all over your face and neck. Wash off after 30 minutes to reveal clear and radiant skin.

Aloe vera and coconut oil face mask

Loaded with cooling and anti-inflammatory properties, aloe vera soothes your skin while treating dryness and sunburn. Coconut oil helps nourish your skin and gives a subtle and natural glow. Scrape out some fresh aloe vera gel from aloe vera leaves. Mix it with coconut oil, apply it to your face, and massage for 10 minutes in circular motions. Wash off after 10-15 minutes.