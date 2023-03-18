Lifestyle

Happy birthday Lily Collins! Check out her fitness secrets

Happy birthday Lily Collins! Check out her fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Mar 18, 2023, 09:30 am 2 min read

Lily Collins' manages to maintain a disciplined eating and exercise regime

If you are a fan of the American romantic comedy-drama television series Emily In Paris, then Lily Collins aka Emily Cooper is not an unknown name for you. Apart from giving us some major fashion and beauty inspiration, the actor is an advocate for self-love and manages to maintain a disciplined diet and exercise regime. Here's revealing her fitness secrets on her 34th birthday.

She practices strengthening and toning exercises

Collins prefers working out in moderation and believes in moving her body daily in some way. "What I love most is Body by Simone. It's a method that incorporates strengthening and toning. I've been training privately with a trainer there, and we do isometrics and ballet moves. It's not CrossFit, but it keeps me on my toes," she told Women's Health in an interview.

Collins works out six days a week for 40-70 minutes

The Mirror Mirror actor loves swimming whenever she gets an opportunity. She goes for strict workout sessions to maintain a fit and healthy body. Her regular workout routine includes yoga, cardio exercises, core workouts, and strength training workouts. Collins manages to work out six days a week for at least 40-70 minutes. She practices a 10-15-minute warm-up session as a pre-workout routine.

Collins is a clean eater and doesn't eat red meat

Collins had battled an eating disorder called anorexia and now she is not aiming for weight loss. "I'm a clean eater. I love chicken, fish, vegetables, and grains like quinoa, but I don't eat red meat. I steer clear of processed foods. I'm very farm-to-table; growing up in the English countryside, it was a way of life, not a trend," she said.

Here's what the actor's diet plan looks like

Collins starts her morning with lemon water. She usually prefers having some oatmeal and fruit for breakfast. Her lunch includes salmon or chicken, quinoa, and salad. She usually prefers eating out for dinner and likes to get it done by 6.30. She loves snacking on veggies and juices throughout the day. She also enjoys baking and sometimes indulges in sweet treats.