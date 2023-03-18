Lifestyle

National Corn Dog Day: Celebrate in flavor with these recipes

Corn Dogs are a staple in the US

The US celebrates National Corn Dog Day on March 18 to commemorate this mass-favorite food. Made using a host of ingredients, it is a sausage on a stick coated with cornmeal which is then fried and served with layers of sauces. So, to make sure you spend this day on a flavorsome note, here are five recipes that you can try at home today.

Classic corn dog

Mix cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and pepper. To this, stir in some milk and eggs and then mix well again. The next step is to skewer some hot dogs or pork franks and then roll them into the batter. Fry them in hot oil until they turn light brown. Serve them with mustard sauce or tomato ketchup. Salivating already, aren't you?

Corn dog muffins

Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius and make sure to lightly grease muffin tins. Now mix cornbread, brown sugar, and shredded pieces of hot dogs in one bowl, and eggs, cheese, and milk in another. Combine the two, mix well, and fill the muffin tins with this batter. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until golden brown.

Corn dog casserole

Saute some celery, green onions, and sliced hot dogs in butter in a pan. In the meantime, preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Separately, grab a bowl and mix eggs, milk, and pepper. Once done, add flour and some cheese. Add the hot dog mixture to it and mix well. Bake it for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with sauce.

Shrimp corn dogs

Combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. To this, whisk in some eggs and a cup of milk. Mix well and keep aside. Now thread some shelled and deveined shrimps on skewers and simultaneously heat some oil. Dip these skewers into the egg batter and then fry for about three minutes. Once done, sprinkle some salt and serve.

Mini beer corn dogs

Cut some hot dogs into two pieces and pierce each with a stick. Now quote each stick with flour and set aside. Next, whisk cornmeal, sugar, salt, and baking powder, and then add beaten eggs and honey to it. Once done, stir in some beer and mix well. Put this mixture into the flour, dip the sticks into it, and then deep fry.