IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Delhi, Uttarakhand; Amarnath-Kedarnath yatras suspended

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and Uttarakhand . The forecast predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in these regions. In Delhi, thunderstorms are expected on August 2 with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 35°C. On August 3, cloudy skies are likely to be followed by moderate rainfall with temperatures between 24°C and 33°C.

Pilgrimage disruptions Amarnath, Kedarnath yatra suspended Due to the heavy rainfall in the region, the annual Amarnath Yatra has been suspended till August 3. The pilgrimage route has been extensively damaged and is undergoing repair work on both Baltal and Pahalgam tracks. Similarly, the Kedarnath Yatra remains suspended for a third day due to landslides blocking key routes. Over 450 pilgrims were rescued by NDRF and SDRF personnel through alternative forest routes to Sonprayag.

Himachal disaster Cloudbursts, landslides reported in Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh also witnessed three cloudburst incidents on Friday in the Lahaul valley. Flooding was reported near Tindi's Puhre Nala, and two other cloudbursts occurred in Yangla valley and Jispa. In Kangra district, heavy rainfall caused seven cattle sheds and two houses to collapse. The Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway was blocked for around nine hours due to landslides near Pandoh (Mandi) and Samlaitu (Bilaspur), stranding hundreds of vehicles.