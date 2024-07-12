In short Simplifying... In short Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, rumored couple, made a public appearance together at Anant-Radhika's wedding, sparking further speculation about their relationship.

Janhvi Kapoor, rumored boyfriend Shikhar go public at Anant-Radhika's wedding

By Tanvi Gupta 06:55 pm Jul 12, 202406:55 pm

What's the story Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is preparing to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of business magnate Viren and Shaila Merchant. The grand wedding ceremony is unfolding at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. Celebrities from India and beyond are gracefully arriving at the venue, delighting the paparazzi with their stunning Indian attire. Among those seen are Rajinikanth, Sara Ali Khan, John Cena, and a host of other luminaries.

Star-studded event

Janhvi Kapoor, rumored boyfriend Shikhar struck a pose together

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, rumored to be romantically involved, attended the event together and posed for the pictures. Kapoor, renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, turned heads in a dazzling lehenga choli that perfectly complemented her charm. The intricate details and sparkling embellishments of the outfit seemed to mirror her radiant smile as she captured the attention of the paparazzi. Their presence together fueled speculation of their rumored relationship reaching a new level.

Quirky fashion

Ananya Panday is 'Anant's Brigade,' says her 'choli'

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the wedding, sporting a sherwani adorned with the phrase "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai," setting a benchmark for both fashion and camaraderie. Similarly, Ananya Panday arrived in glamor, stunning in a yellow lehenga choli embellished with "Anant's Brigade" across her choli. Among the other notable attendees spotted were Rajinikanth and his family, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Anu Malik, among others.



Take a look at this quirky statement

Cultural display

Wedding theme celebrates Indian civilization

The theme of the Ambani-Merchant wedding is "A Celebration of India—An Eternal and Enduring Civilization," with decor inspired by the city of Varanasi. The dress code for guests is 'Resplendently Indian.' This theme and dress code are designed to highlight the rich cultural heritage of India. The attire, as well as the event's decor, aim to showcase a spectacular display of India's talented couturiers and artisans.