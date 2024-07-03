In brief Simplifying... In brief Billionaire couple Nita and Mukesh Ambani are hosting a lavish three-day wedding for their son Anant and his fiancée Merchant, featuring star-studded pre-wedding parties and a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples.

The grand event will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, with potential performances from big names like Katy Perry, Rihanna, Adele, and Drake.

The Ambanis' generosity extends beyond their own celebrations, as they gifted each couple from the mass wedding gold jewelry and ₹1 lakh in cash.

Excitement builds for Anant Ambani's wedding festivities, starting from July 12

After Katy Perry-Rihanna, Adele-Drake might perform at Anant-Radhika's wedding

By Tanvi Gupta 02:38 pm Jul 03, 202402:38 pm

What's the story Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming nuptials, set for July 12 to 14 in Mumbai, could feature electrifying performances by several international music stars. A report by India Today suggests Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are in talks to grace the stage. This news comes after A-list musicians like Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, and Katy Perry dazzled at Ambani and Merchant's pre-wedding festivities earlier this year in March and June.

Grand festivities

Lavish pre-wedding celebrations for Ambani-Merchant nuptials

Billionaire couple, Nita and Mukesh Ambani, known for their opulent celebrations, have already hosted two extravagant pre-wedding parties for their youngest son Anant, and his fiancee Merchant. The festivities included a three-day event in Jamnagar in March and a four-day cruise party in Italy and South of France from May 29 to June 1. Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were among the esteemed guests.

Charitable gesture

Ambanis organized mass wedding for underprivileged couples

In addition to their own celebrations, the Ambanis also arranged a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples as part of the pre-wedding festivities on Tuesday (July 2). Initially planned at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar, this event was later relocated to Reliance Corporate Park in Thane, Mumbai. The Ambanis further extended their generosity by gifting each couple gold jewelry and ₹1 lakh in cash.

Wedding schedule

Three-day wedding celebration at Jio World Convention Centre

Ambani and Merchant's wedding will span over three days with three events: Shubh Vivaah on July 12, Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, and Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception on July 14. The grand event is set to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The sangeet ceremony will feature dance performances by friends of the couple and a mix of Western and Bollywood songs, including Merchant's favorites Perry, Britney Spears, and Rihanna, among others.