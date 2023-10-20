Italy PM Meloni leaves partner after his sexually inappropriate comments

1/6

World 2 min read

Italy PM Meloni leaves partner after his sexually inappropriate comments

By Chanshimla Varah 06:49 pm Oct 20, 202306:49 pm

Italy PM Meloni splits from partner

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced her separation from her partner Andrea Giambruno. They have been together for 10 years and have a seven-year-old daughter together. She made the announcement on social media hours after a television program aired explicit comments made off-air by Giambruno to female colleagues. "Our paths have been different for some time...time to acknowledge it," she wrote on X.

2/6

I will defend our friendship at all costs: Meloni

3/6

Giambruno is presenter of a news program

Reportedly, Giambruno—whose television career took off since Meloni became the head of a right-wing government last October—has been in hot waters for quite some time now. Just earlier this week, a satirical TV program, Striscia La Notizia, aired comments he made off-camera, in which he seemed to flirt with a female coworker. He was also observed caressing his groin and making advances toward her.

4/6

Giambruno is no stranger to controversies

In another audio tape, Giambruno is heard discussing his affair and informing female colleagues that if they participate in group sex, they can work with him. "Will you join our group, our working group?" Giambruno is heard saying. However, this isn't the first time he has sparked controversy. Last year, he drew criticism for statements that appeared to blame a victim for being gang-raped.

5/6

'Don't judge me for Giambruno's remarks'

On the controversies surrounding her partner, Meloni told reporters last month that she should not be judged for Giambruno's comments and that going forward, she would refrain from commenting on his actions. The split also comes as she completes her first year in office as the leader of a right-wing coalition government that has supported the conventional family as one of its policy pillars.

6/6

More about Meloni and Giambruno

Meloni was born in Rome, Italy, in 1977. She met Giambruno in 2015 when he was working as a writer for a television program on which Meloni appeared. Giambruno is the presenter of a news program on Mediaset, which is part of the MFE (MFEB.MI) media conglomerate owned by the heirs of former prime minister and Meloni ally Silvio Berlusconi.