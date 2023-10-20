Expect delays in visa processing: Canada tells Indians amid row

Canada said that overall visa processing for Indians may slow down as it withdrew its 41 diplomats

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Thursday said that overall visa processing for Indians may slow down as Canada withdrew its 41 diplomats and their dependents from India after they were stripped of diplomatic immunity. Canada has also updated its travel advisory for its citizens in India, asking them to keep a low profile amid warnings of "anti-Canada protests" and "intimidation or harassment."

This comes amid unprecedented diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of orchestrating Nijjar's killing, which India denied. Both countries expelled one of each other's diplomats, and India temporarily suspended visa services. Previously, both countries issued travel advisories for their citizens in the other country.

Reducing its number of employees in India from 27 to five, the IRCC said the reduction in staffing levels is expected to affect the processing duration. "The five Canada-based IRCC staff who remain in India will focus on work that requires an in-country presence such as urgent processing, visa printing, risk assessment and overseeing key partners," it added.

It added that the vast majority of applications from India are "already processed outside the country, with 89% of India's applications processed through the global network." Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, Marc Miller, said that visa application centers in India for Canada won't be affected since they are run by third-party contractors. There are nearly 20 lakh Indians in Canada.

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said India "unilaterally" revoked diplomatic immunity for all but 21 Canadian diplomats. She termed it contrary to international law and a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Previously, India asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in New Delhi, citing parity in mutual diplomatic presence and "interference of Canadian diplomats" in India's internal affairs.