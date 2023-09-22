Nijjar row: Canada claims allegations based on Indian diplomats' communications

September 22, 2023

Canada's allegations of the Indian government's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar is based on human and signals intelligence: Report

Canada's allegations of the Indian government's involvement in the killing of Canada-based Khalistani "activist" Hardeep Singh Nijjar is based on "human and signals intelligence" gathered in a months-long investigation, CBC News reported. The intelligence reportedly includes communications involving Indian diplomats in Canada and other Indian officials. It was not only gathered by Canada but also provided by an unnamed member of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

Why does this story matter?

India and Canada's ties have hit an all-time low amid the row over Nijjar's killing. India rejected Canada's allegations, calling them politically motivated, and said the latter hasn't shared any evidence supporting the charges. It was also reported that Canada sought support from the Five Eyes but was allegedly snubbed. The report in question is likely to further escalate tension, with Canada claiming to have solid evidence along with the apparent support of an unidentified member of the Five Eyes.

Canada avoids releasing evidence citing legal process

However, the Canadian government has refrained from releasing evidence, suggesting it could emerge during an eventual legal process. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said she couldn't comment on the intelligence reports without risking the investigation and Canada's obligations to its Five Eyes partners. The Five Eyes intelligence alliance includes Australia, New Zealand, the United States (US), and the United Kingdom (UK) apart from Canada.

Canada's NSA visited India to probe Nijjar's death

The CBC News report also claimed that Canadian officials visited India multiple times, seeking cooperation to probe Nijjar's death. Canada's National Security and Intelligence Adviser, Jody Thomas, was in India for four days in August and five days in September. His latter visit coincided with the G20 Summit in Delhi, which saw a tense exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. The report also said no Indian official denied Canada's allegations when pressed behind closed doors.

Five Eyes leaders raised Nijjar's killing with Modi at G20

Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan dismissed reports about the US snubbing Canada for seeking support against India. The Financial Times reported that US President Joe Biden and other Five Eyes members raised Nijjar's killing with Modi directly during the G20 Summit. The purported intelligence provided by a Five Eyes member raises suspicion about the member countries trying to double-cross India while coveting its friendship to counteract China's influence.

NIA defers visit to Canada to probe consulate attack

In recent months, Indian consulates have faced multiple attacks by Khalistani extremists. India's prime counter-terrorism task force, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was scheduled to visit Canada to investigate the attacks. However, in the wake of the ongoing diplomatic row, the NIA has postponed its visit to the Western nation. Notably, the report mentioning "signals intelligence" also raises concerns about the Canadian government snooping on Indian diplomats. Signals intelligence refers to gathering intelligence by intercepting electronic signals and communication systems.

