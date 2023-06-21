World

Missing Titan submersible: What is being done to rescue tourists

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 21, 2023 | 02:59 pm 3 min read

The US Coast Guard has sped up the rescue operation to locate the missing Titan submersible

The United States Coast Guard has sped up the rescue operation in the Atlantic Ocean with the help of the Canadian Coast Guard and the US Navy to locate the missing submersible carrying five people toward the Titanic wreck. Around 25,900 square kilometers have reportedly been searched so far, and a Canadian aircraft detected "underwater noises," keeping the hope of survival of tourists alive.

Why does this story matter?

The vessel, named Titan, reportedly submerged on Sunday, and its support vessel—Canada's research icebreaker Polar Prince—lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later. Those onboard include billionaire Hamish Harding of the United Kingdom, well-known French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son. On Tuesday, the US Coast Guard claimed Titan had only 70 hours of oxygen left.

Canadian Coast Guard, military assisting in rescue operation

The Canadian research icebreaker Polar Prince, which was assisting the Titan, has been performing surface searches with the help of a Canadian Boeing P-8 Poseidon surveillance plane, according to Associated Press. In order to hear any possible noises from Titan, the Canadian military also deployed sonar buoys. Also, an underwater robot has begun its hunt for the submersible vessel near the Titanic wreck.

US deploys transport Hercules aircraft for overflight searches: Reports

According to reports, the US has deployed two transport Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft to perform overflight searches. The US has also reportedly deployed three C-17s aircraft to transport a commercial submersible and support equipment from New York to help in the search. The Canadian military said a Royal Canadian Navy ship was also on its way to assist with rescue and emergency medical care.

Fresh hope in search for missing Titanic-bound minisub

The US Coast Guard said on Wednesday that rescuers using sonar to hunt for the missing submersible heard "underwater noises" in the North Atlantic, where the vessel vanished on Sunday. "Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV (remotely operated vehicle) operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises," it said on Twitter.

US Navy experts joined in planning successful searches

The ROV searches have "yielded negative results", per the Coast Guard; however, the revelation regarding "underwater noises" is the most optimistic evidence of the tourists' likely survival, per AFP. It added that data from the Canadian aircraft had been shared with the US Navy experts in order to successfully plan future operations to ensure that visitors are rescued before their air supply runs out.

OceanGate Expeditions offers Titanic wreckage tour for $250,000/person

OceanGate Expeditions, a company that offers tours to the Titanic wreckage for $250,000/person, said it is "exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely." For that price, it offers an eight-day expedition to see the wreck 3,800m (12,500ft) beneath the Atlantic. Stockton Rush, the company's CEO, who called the vessel "rock solid," is also reported to be on board Titan.

British Billionaire, Pakistani businessman feared onboard

Among the five people onboard are Harding, Dawood and his son Suleman, and French submarine operator Nargeolet. Harding is the chairman of Dubai-based Action Aviation, and Dawood is the vice chairman of Engro Corporation, a conglomerate in Pakistan. Reportedly, Titan weighs 10,432kg and can reach 13,100 feet deep. A full dive to the wreck, including descent and ascent, is said to take eight hours.

