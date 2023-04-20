India

Amritpal Singh's wife stopped at airport, was headed to UK

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 20, 2023, 01:36 pm 1 min read

Amritpal Singh's wife stopped at Amritsar airport

Khalistani sympathizer and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was reportedly stopped at the Amritsar airport in Punjab while trying to board a flight to the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday. According to reports, Kaur is already in touch with police officials, and this was not an arrest. Immigration officers have reportedly stopped her for questioning due to her husband's background.

