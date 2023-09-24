Nijjar murder: FBI warned Sikhs in US about death threats

Nijjar murder: FBI warned Sikhs in US about death threats

FBI warned Khalistani elements in US after Nijjar's killing in Canada: Report

Following the murder of Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials reportedly visited several Sikh activists in California, United States (US), to warn them their lives might be at risk. The chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) outfit, Nijjar was shot dead on Canadian soil earlier in June. His killing has sparked a diplomatic row between India and Canada.

Why does this story matter?

New Delhi and Ottawa's diplomatic relations plunged to an all-time low after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week alleged the Indian government's involvement in the killing of Nijjar. Meanwhile, India denied Canada's allegations and called them baseless and politically motivated. Furthermore, both nations also expelled each other's diplomats amid the row last week.

Details on FBI's warning to Sikhs in America

Speaking about the FBI warning, Pritpal Singh, an American Sikh Caucus Committee coordinator, told The Intercept, "I was visited by two FBI special agents in late June who told me that they had received information that there was a threat against my life." "They did not tell us specifically where the threat was coming from, but they said that I should be careful," he added.

American Sikhs warned about potential threats

Moreover, California-based NGO Ensaaf's co-director Sukhman Dhami confirmed the development and revealed that Sikhs throughout America received warnings about potential threats. "We have also received messages that certain community leaders associated with the politics of Sikh self-determination have recently been visited by law enforcement and warned that they may be targets," Dhami told The Intercept.

Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens Hindus in Canada

It is worth recalling that the banned pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) issued threats to Hindus in Canada last week. It reportedly urged Hindus to leave the country, citing support for India. In a video address, SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun also called on Canadian Sikhs to vote for a "Khalistan referendum" on October 29 in Vancouver.

Indian-origin Canadian MP alleges Khalistani threat to Hindus

On Thursday, Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya claimed that Hindus in Canada feared attacks from pro-Khalistani extremists after the SFJ chief threatened them to leave the nation. He further claimed that most Sikh Canadians might not condemn the Khalistan movement publicly for various reasons. "They are deeply connected to the Hindu-Canadian community. Canadian Hindus and Sikhs are connected through family relationships and shared social and cultural ties," he said.

