Trump claims he prevented 'nuclear holocaust' as US president

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 31, 2023 | 02:59 pm 2 min read

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump, in a face-to-face clash with the New York attorney general, who is suing him for fraud, testified at a closed-door grilling in April that he saved "millions" by preventing a nuclear holocaust. "I think you would have a nuclear holocaust if I didn't deal with North Korea." And I think you might have a nuclear war now, if you want to know the truth," the 77-year-old also testified.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump in September 2022 over the former president's official claims regarding his net worth and the value of his golf courses, skyscrapers, and other assets. James alleged that Trump and his company lied to banks, insurers, and others about his financial interests for at least a decade. This case is just one of Trump's many ongoing legal battles, which further complicates his bid for the 2024 US presidential election.

In the testimony, which was made public on Wednesday, Trump reportedly listed all the accomplishments during his four-year tenure at the White House. He testified that he considered being president "the most important job in the world." He cited his tough stance on China, keeping Russia from invading Ukraine on his watch, and preventing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from launching a nuclear attack as accomplishments as the US president.

James released Trump's 479-page deposition transcript in multiple court filings before a September 22 hearing. At this hearing, Judge Arthur Engoron could resolve part or all of the case before it goes to trial in October. James is also urging Engoron to issue an immediate verdict endorsing her claim that Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, defrauded insurers, lenders, and others by lying about his assets and wealth.

On the other hand, it is learned that during his testimony in April, the former US president claimed that his company has more than $400 million in cash. He asserted that Mar-a-Lago is worth $1.5 billion and that a golf course he owns near Miami is worth $2 to $2.5 billion. In addition, Trump stated that he believes he could sell another golf club he owns in Scotland to the Saudi-backed LIV golf league for a "fortune."

