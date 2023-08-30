US: Hurricane Idalia intensifies, Florida on high alert; evacuation ordered

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 30, 2023 | 03:50 pm 2 min read

Hurricane Idalia likely to make landfall in Florida as Category 4 storm

A high alert has been sounded in Florida, United States, as Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall as an "extremely dangerous" storm on the Big Bend Coast on Wednesday morning (local time), CNN reported. The storm boasts maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour and is located about 90 miles west-southwest of Cedar Key, Florida, currently. Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has warned of a "significant impact" of the hurricane's landfall and urged residents to evacuate immediately.

Big Bend region faces catastrophic storm surges

According to Fox News, the Big Bend region is bracing for potentially catastrophic impacts, including life-threatening storm surges up to 16 feet above ground level and destructive winds. The National Guard has reportedly been deployed to assist with search and rescue efforts after the hurricane, which is currently a Category 3 (dangerous) storm. "This has the makings of an unprecedented event for this part of the state," said the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.

State of Emergency declared in Georgia, Carolinas

After hitting Florida, Hurricane Idalia is forecast to move near or along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina late Wednesday and Thursday, per CNN. Both North Carolina and Georgia have declared states of emergency in preparation for the storm's arrival. "Idalia is likely to still be a hurricane while moving across southern Georgia, and possibly when it reaches the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina on Wednesday," the hurricane center said.

Florida National Guard personnel gear up to tackle Hurricane Idalia

Evacuations started, flights cancelled

Following the high alert due to Hurricane Idalia, evacuations have been ordered in at least 28 counties. Hundreds of flights have also been canceled as Tampa International Airport suspended commercial operations and the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport Terminal faced closure. Patients have been transferred from at least three hospitals, while Tampa General Hospital has constructed a water-impermeable barrier to remain open for emergency care.

