Pentagon aware of UFOs for decades: Whistleblowers tell US Congress

Written by Athik Saleh July 27, 2023 | 01:15 pm 2 min read

US Congress held open hearing on UFOs

On Wednesday, three US military veterans told Congress that the government knows more about unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) than it is telling the public. David Grusch, Ryan Graves, and David Fravor had some interesting details to share about UAPs or UFOs before a House Oversight subcommittee. Let's take a look at some of the highlights of the hearing.

Why does this story matter?

The hearing on UAPs held by the House Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs was historic. It was the first time a matter that was limited to pop culture for decades reached the mainstream. The testimony of three witnesses puts the focus on the American defense establishment. Will the Pentagon say more about UAPs? We will see soon.

Pentagon is allegedly running a clandestine UAP retrieval program

Grusch was the star of the hearing. It was his allegations that paved the way for the hearing. He said he is aware of a multidecade Pentagon program for retrieving UAPs and reverse engineering them. According to him, the program is over "congressional oversight." The program is funded through misappropriation of funds, Grusch said in response to a question.

US recovered 'nonhuman biologics' from UAP crash sites: Grusch

Over the years, many people have claimed that the US government is in possession of UAPs. Grusch confirmed that during the hearing. He said he interviewed people who recovered "nonhuman biologics" from crashed UAPs. Grusch did not share more information about crashed UAPs. He said the information was too sensitive to be shared in a public forum. This was a common pattern.

Pilots are afraid of 'professional repercussions': Graves

Graves said UAPs are encountered anywhere where the US Navy conducts operations. According to him, however, pilots fear the "stigma" that is associated with reporting such incidents. He added that the stigma is followed by "professional repercussions" and "government claims questioning the credibility of eyewitness testimony." The subcommittee members also agreed with Graves's claims about the stigma surrounding UAPs.

Legislation could follow the hearing

The lawmakers used the opportunity to push the Department of Defense to be more forthcoming about UAPs. "UAPs, whatever they be, may pose a serious threat to our military and our civilian aircraft, and that must be understood," said Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia. Glenn Grothman, the chair of the subcommittee, said he expects legislation to follow the hearing.