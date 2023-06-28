World

Canada announces new work permit for American H-1B visa holders

H-1B visa holders would be eligible to apply from July 16, 2023

Canada on Tuesday announced it will establish an open work-permit stream for 10,000 H-1B visa holders in the United States (US), making it easier for foreigners to study and work in the country. In the official announcement, Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said the program would also grant study and work permit options to family members of H-1B visa holders.

H-1B visa holders can apply under scheme from July 16

As per the release, H-1B visa holders in the US would be able to apply for a Canadian work permit from July 16, 2023. Under the new program, the approved applicants would receive an open work permit valid for up to three years. Their family members would also be eligible for a temporary resident visa with a study or work permit.

Canada to launch 'Innovation Stream' by end of 2023

The program also includes the development of an Innovation Stream under the International Mobility Program. This will be launched by the end of this year. The stream would include two options: a work permit for individuals joining companies that contribute to Canada's industrial innovation goals, and an open work permit for highly skilled workers in specific in-demand occupations, both lasting up to five years.

Program would hugely benefit Indian citizens

Canada's announcement comes days after media reports claimed that the US State Department was planning to launch a program to allow some H-1B visa holders to renew their visas within the US. Notably, programs of both countries would hugely benefit Indian citizens, who constitute the majority of H-1B visa holders, accounting for 73% of the nearly 4,42,000 H-1B workers in the fiscal year 2022.

