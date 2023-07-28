New York: Multiple people stabbed in Manhattan, suspect in custody

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 28, 2023 | 12:16 pm 2 min read

Several people stabbed in New York's Manhattan area

In a shocking incident in the United States (US), a man reportedly went on a stabbing spree, injuring numerous people in the Manhattan area of New York City on Thursday (local time). According to the news outlet Independent, the incident was reported at 9.58am (local time) close to a bakery on the West Village's Bleecker Street.

Details on Manhattan stabbing incident

As per the New York Post, the suspect first approached a man and slashed him once in the neck using a scissor. Sources in the know also told the news publication that the attacker then slashed another man in the right forearm with the same weapon before apparently running away and hopping on a train uptown.

Suspect detained by NYPD

Not long after the attacks, authorities confirmed that New York Police Department﻿ (NYPD) Transit cops apprehended the suspect stabber at West 43rd Street and Eighth Avenue. Described as an emotionally troubled person by those close to the case, the suspect has been identified as a 45-year-old Black man. On a positive note, no casualties have been reported in the attack.

Eyewitness narrates horrifying attack

Talking about the horrifying attack, an eyewitness took to Twitter and wrote, "Someone was just attacked in what looked like a stabbing a few feet away from me and my baby girl here in Manhattan's West Village." "NYC really needs to take broader steps to get violent criminals off of the streets," the eyewitness further added.

Twitter post by an eyewitness

New York City's overall crime rate up 22% in 2022

Official data provided by the NYPD revealed that New York City reported a 22% hike in crime between 2021 and 2022. While the police logged 126,537 crimes last year, the city saw an 11.3% decline in homicides year-over-year. The NYPD data also revealed that New York City reported 433 murders last year, compared to 488 in 2021.

