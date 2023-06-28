World

'Bioweapon': Wuhan researcher claims China created COVID-19 to infect humans

'Bioweapon': Wuhan researcher claims China created COVID-19 to infect humans

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 28, 2023 | 03:29 pm 2 min read

Wuhan researcher has claimed that China created COVID-19 to infect humans

In a shocking development, a researcher from the Wuhan Institute of Virology revealed that China purposely created the COVID-19 virus to infect humans, according to ANI. The researcher, Chao Shao, stated that his colleagues were given four variants of the virus to see which might spread the fastest. Shao allegedly made these claims in an interview with International Press Association member Jennifer Zeng.

Why does this story matter?

Several countries, their academia, legislators, and intelligence specialists have long been debating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the United States' 2021 intelligence report, the virus first appeared in Wuhan around November 2019 and quickly spread to other countries. Earlier in May, a new report revealed that the virus may have originated from raccoon dogs illegally sold in China's Huanan seafood market.

Virologists sent to spread coronavirus among world athletes: Wuhan researcher

Shao called the coronavirus a "bioweapon" and said that some of his colleagues went missing at the 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan. He also stated that some of his colleagues were sent to hotels where athletes from other countries were staying to "check the health conditions." Shao allegedly felt they were dispatched to spread the coronavirus since virologists do not conduct health checks.

Revelations are just tip of the iceberg

Furthermore, Shao claimed he was sent to Xinjiang region in April 2020 to check on the health of Uyghurs imprisoned in re-education centers so that they could allegedly be freed sooner. However, he suspected that he was deployed to either transmit the virus or see how it behaves in humans. Shao went on to claim that this was just the tip of the iceberg.

US State Department's claims about Wuhan Institute

Nonetheless, the true origin of the pandemic is still under exploration. Separately, US State Department investigators said, "Despite presenting itself as a civilian institution, the US has determined that the Wuhan Institute of Virology has collaborated on publications and secret projects with China's military." It "has engaged in classified research, including laboratory animal experiments, on behalf of the Chinese military" since 2017.

Share this timeline