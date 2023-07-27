Niger soldiers declare coup on national TV, detain president

Niger soldiers declare coup on national TV, detain president

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 27, 2023 | 11:24 am 3 min read

Niger: Soldiers claim to have overthrown President Bazoum

Soldiers in Niger have reportedly announced on national television the official removal of President Mohamed Bazoum from power. According to the news agency Reuters, a group of soldiers appeared on the West African country's national television on Wednesday and made the announcement just a few hours after members of the presidential guard detained Bazoum at the presidential palace.

Niger soldiers claim to have overthrown President Bazoum

In their official statement televised on national television, Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane announced, "The defense and security forces have decided to put an end to the regime you are familiar with." "This follows the continuous deterioration of the security situation, the bad social and economic management," news outlet Al Jazeera further quoted the top army official as saying.

Other key details on coup in Niger

Furthermore, Abdramane declared that Niger's borders had been closed and that a countrywide curfew had been imposed. He also announced the suspension of all institutions in the country. Reportedly, Abdramane was flanked by nine officials wearing fatigues as he read the statement. Named the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, the group also warned against foreign intervention.

President's office provides update on situation

Meanwhile, security sources in the president's office told AFP that "talks" were ongoing to defuse the situation. Separately, the president's office tweeted, "The President of the Republic and his family are doing well." "The Army and the National Guard are ready to attack the elements of the GP involved in this mood swing if they do not return to better feelings," it added.

UN stands by government and people of Niger: Guterres

Reacting to this development, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres publicly condemned the move. Taking to Twitter, Guterres said, "I condemn in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace, and stability in Niger." "The UN stands by the Government and the people of Niger," the top UN official added.

US condemns Niger soldiers' coup

On the other hand, United States (US) Secretary General Antony Blinken said that he had spoken to President Bazoum and added, "I conveyed our support for the democratically elected President of Niger." "The US﻿ condemns efforts to subvert Niger's constitutional order by force, and underscores that our partnership depends on the continuation of democratic governance," Blinken stated.

