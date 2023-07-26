US Congress's historic hearing on UFOs: Key takeaways

Written by Athik Saleh July 26, 2023 | 09:35 pm 4 min read

The US government has allegedly known about UAPs since the 1930s

The US House of Representatives witnessed the most anticipated Congressional hearing in a long time. The publicly telecasted hearing was about unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). UAPs are commonly referred to as UFOs (unidentified flying objects). Three whistleblowers shared their experiences about UAPs and how the US government has tried to cover up the matter. Let's see what they said.

Why does this story matter?

For years, we have heard about the US government withholding knowledge about UFOs and extraterrestrial life. The people who claimed to have come in contact with unidentified aircraft or seen evidence of non-human intelligence have often been branded liars. Finally, they have found supporters within the American political community. The hearing, therefore, is a watershed moment in US history.

Federal officials tried to stonewall investigations: Committee members

The hearing was held by the House's Sub Committee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs. Ahead of the hearing, Rep. Tim Burchett said the issue of UAPs runs beyond party lines. He said he has "run into roadblocks" from members of the intelligence community. His co-investigator Rep. Anna Paulina Luna also said they were "stonewalled" by federal officials when asked about UFOs.

Former US Navy pilot claimed he encountered UAPs in 2018

Ryan Graves, a former US Navy pilot, was the first to speak. He said he is one of the people who had a "first-hand" experience with UAPs. Graves said his team "detected unknown objects" in the US airspace when he was stationed in Virginia Beach in 2018. According to him, two F18 Super Hornets were "split by UAP."

US has a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval program: Grusch

It was former intelligence officer David Grusch's allegations that paved the way for today's hearing. Grusch had said the US government has known about UAPs for decades. He reiterated his allegations and said he has seen "compelling evidence" about UAP's existence. He said he was told about a "multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program" as part of his official duties.

Fravor encountered UAP far superior to anything that ever existed

David Fravor, a former commander in the US Navy, is known for shooting the famous 'Tic Tac' video. He encountered a flying object in 2004 during a training mission. According to him, the object was far superior to anything the US has ever had, currently has, or will have in the next 10 years. He added the issue was never investigated.

US is in possession of UAPs: Grusch

Grusch was asked whether the US government is in possession of UAPs. "Absolutely. Based on interviewing over 40 witnesses over four years," he said. He added that he knows the "exact locations and those were provided to the inspector general." Regarding detecting UAPs, Graves said they have been encountered anywhere in the world where Navy operations are being conducted.

Grusch claims US has known about UAPs since 1930s

According to Grusch, the US first came to know about UAPs in the 1930s. He, however, didn't disclose any information about people who have knowledge about UAPs in the US government. Nor did he say anything about clandestine programs. Grusch said he faced "very brutal and very unfortunate" retaliation after going public with his allegations. "It hurt me both professionally and personally."

Grusch knows about people who were harmed or injured

Rep. Burchett asked Grusch a question the public has been anticipating. He asked if Grusch has any personal knowledge of people who have been harmed or injured in an effort to cover up information about UAPs. "Yes," Grusch replied. When asked whether he knows about someone being murdered for the same, he said he directed people with such knowledge to appropriate authorities.

