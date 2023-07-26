US Congress to hold hearing on UFOs: What to expect

Written by Athik Saleh July 26, 2023 | 03:59 pm 2 min read

US Congress hear will hear the testimony of three witnesses about UFO

The United States House of Representatives will hear testimonies from witnesses regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) later today. UAPs are "observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or as known natural phenomena," per NASA. UAPs are commonly referred to as UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects). Would we finally unravel the secrets about UFOs? We will see in a few hours.

Why does this story matter?

UFOs have been a pop culture mainstay for years. However, scientists and the Pentagon saw it as taboo. There have been people who believed the US government possesses alien technology and bodies. However, the media, government, and scientists often branded them as conspiracy theorists. This is the first time the matter has reached the mainstream.

Department of Defense ran clandestine research into UFOs

Lawmakers began showing interest in UFOs and extraterrestrial life after an article from 2017 by the New York Times (NYT) about the Department of Defense's clandestine research into UFOs. It was called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. In 2019, the NYT reported US Navy pilots had encountered flying objects without engines flying at "hypersonic" speeds in 2014 and 2015.

Former intelligence officer claims government possessed objects of 'exotic origin'

In 2022, Pentagon officials testified about UFOs in the first Congressional hearing in over 50 years. The hearing set the stage for further prodding into the matter by lawmakers. Last month, in an article in Debrief, David Grusch, a former intelligence officer, claimed the US government and aerospace companies have possessed objects of "exotic origin," including aircraft, for decades.

US Congress will hear the testimony of 3 witnesses

Today's hearing will be held by the House's Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs. The House will hear the testimony of people who claim to have come in contact with unidentified aircraft or seen evidence of "non-human intelligence." The witnesses include Grusch, Ryan Graves, an ex-Navy pilot, and David Fravor, a former commander of the US Navy's Black Aces Squadron.

The hearing will be livestreamed on YouTube

Some members of Congress believe the hearing will reveal hidden information about UAP/UFO. The statements of the witnesses are bound to contradict what the director of the All-Doman Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) said in April 2023. He said the office "has found no credible evidence" of extraterrestrial activity. The hearing will be live-streamed on YouTube at 7:30pm IST.

