Australia to hold referendum in October to recognize Indigenous people

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 30, 2023 | 02:02 pm 2 min read

Australia will hold a historic referendum on October 14 to decide whether to amend their constitution to recognize the country's Indigenous people—Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders—and establish an Indigenous advisory committee called the "Voice to Parliament." Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the date for the referendum on Wednesday, saying, "Every Australian will have a once-in-a-generation chance to bring our country together," and urged all Australians to vote yes.

Why does this story matter?

This referendum, if successful, could prove to be a landmark moment in the struggle of indigenous people in Australia. Notably, the Indigenous people, who were the first inhabitants of Australia, faced genocide after the arrival of British colonizers in the late 18th century. Dispossessed of their land and enslaved for years, the marginalization still lingers over the Indigenous communities as they lag behind on most socio-economic aspects as well as health measures such as average life expectancy.

Debating impact of constitutional change

The proposed Voice to Parliament would be a representative body giving non-binding advice to Parliament. Proponents of the change argue that it will help mend ties with Indigenous communities and prioritize their long-neglected needs. Opponents, on the other hand, claim it will divide Australians along racial lines by granting excessive power to the Indigenous body. Others have first demanded a treaty between the government and the Indigenous people, arguing that the proposed representative body would be toothless without a treaty.

Indigenous representation: A long overdue inclusion

Meanwhile, public opinion on the constitutional change remains divisive, with popular support tipping against the proposal in recent months, The Guardian reported. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people make up about 3.2% of Australia's population but are not mentioned in the constitution despite inhabiting the land for around 60,000 years. They were first counted in Australia's 1967 census following a referendum to amend the constitution after Australia was established as a nation in 1901 rather than a colony.

Diverse support and opposition for referendum

After the Labor Party came to power in 2022, PM Albanese announced the referendum for the proposed representative committee, which was supported by the left-wing Greens Party. The conservative Liberal Party and the rural-based National Party are opposing the proposal while calling for an all-party parliamentary committee for Indigenous rights. Former conservative Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who previously rejected the Voice to Parliament proposal in 2017, now supports the proposal.

