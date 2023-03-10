World

Australia: Judge removes breastfeeding mother, baby from courtroom; faces criticism

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 10, 2023, 05:56 pm 1 min read

The mother was reportedly feeding her baby while observing a trial on Thursday

A county court judge in Melbourne, Australia, is facing heat for ejecting a breastfeeding mother and her baby from the courtroom, The Guardian reported. The mother was reportedly feeding her baby while observing a trial when the judge addressed her directly, telling her that breastfeeding in court was a distraction. Until now, no statement has been made by the court over the incident.

Judge accused the mother of being distracting

Mark Gamble, the judge at the center of criticism, ejected the woman, saying she was not permitted to breastfeed inside the court as it was distracting, according to reports. Meanwhile, on Friday, he reportedly addressed the jury about the incident, saying his comments were "self-explanatory" and the matter should not be given real consideration as it is irrelevant to the jury's tasks.