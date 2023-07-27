California: Naked woman exits car, fires shots during rush hour

World

California: Naked woman exits car, fires shots during rush hour

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 27, 2023 | 01:51 pm 2 min read

The bizarre incident occurred during rush hour on the Bay Bridge

A naked woman got out of her car and opened fire on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in California, United States (US), on Wednesday. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver called 911 to report that a female driver in a white Chevy Sedan brandished a gun at her. The bizarre incident occurred during rush hour on the bridge.

Warning: Video of woman firing shots

Woman first threatened commuters with knife

Reportedly, the unnamed woman stopped her car in the middle of the road, got out with a knife, and started yelling at other drivers. She then got back in her car and drove away, but stopped again at a toll plaza. This time, she exited the car naked with a gun and began shooting randomly. No vehicles or people were hit during the incident.

Woman sent to hospital for mental health evaluation

Commuters captured the chaos on camera, which showed the naked driver firing her gun into the air before the cops arrived and told her to drop it. She was eventually taken into custody and sent to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. The police said the woman, whose motive behind the shooting is still unclear, would be booked on unspecified charges.

Share this timeline