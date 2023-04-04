World

Donald Trump expected to surrender in hush money case today

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 04, 2023, 12:08 pm 1 min read

Donald Trump is the first former US president to face criminal charges

The New York City Police have set up metal barriers near Trump Tower and blocked roads near the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse ahead of former United States President Donald Trump's surrender before the prosecutors on Tuesday, reported Reuters. The Republican Party leader, who was indicted for hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, is the first former US president to face criminal charges.

Republican lawmaker calls for protest outside court

Per reports, supporters of Trump, including Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, said they would protest against the court's decision in New York on Tuesday. Many social media users have called for the jury and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to be executed. Meanwhile, some courtrooms will also be shut down ahead of Trump's appearance, an official told Reuters.

What's the case against Trump?

The former US president was indicted in a grand jury probe on Thursday for money payments to two women who allegedly had sex with him. Reportedly, Trump made a $130,000 payment right before the 2016 presidential election to silence adult film star Daniels over a previous affair. Now, the indictment poses additional uncertainty in Trump's way for the presidential nomination in 2024.