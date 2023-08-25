Georgia election case: Here's why Donald Trump was arrested

World

Georgia election case: Here's why Donald Trump was arrested

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 25, 2023 | 12:54 pm 3 min read

Trump is one of the 19 individuals accused in the case

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump, the first president in the history of America to face criminal charges, was arrested on Thursday for his alleged role in attempting to overturn the 2020 US presidential election results in Georgia. Trump is one of the 19 individuals accused in the case, which alleges the existence of a criminal conspiracy to overturn his election loss. Here is everything you need to know about the Georgia election case.

Why does this story matter?

This case marks the fourth round of criminal charges against Trump this year, further complicating his legal troubles as he seeks a return to the White House in next year's presidential election. With the Georgia case, the total number of criminal charges against the former president is now 91. The 77-year-old former US president, on his part, has denied all the charges, calling them a "witch hunt" designed to derail his 2024 presidential bid.

Details on criminal charges against Trump

The evidence against Trump in the case includes a taped call in which he purportedly instructed the then-secretary of state to "find" sufficient votes to overturn the result in Georgia. Trump also faces charges of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, along with six conspiracy counts related to alleged efforts to commit forgery, submit documents and false statements, and impersonate a public official.

Giuliani, Meadows among 18 co-defendants indicted

In addition to Trump, 18 co-defendants were indicted, including the 77-year-old's former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. According to the Hindustan Times, Giuliani is facing charges for his alleged efforts to influence local legislators regarding the election results. Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff under Trump's presidency, is also charged with obstruction of justice and contempt of Congress.

Trump's mugshot creates history

Trump also created history by becoming the country's first former or current president to have his mugshot taken. The 77-year-old was given an inmate number of PO1135809 by the Fulton County Jail, which noted his hair color as "strawberry/ blonde," weight as 97kg, and height as 6'3. On Thursday afternoon, Trump flew down from his home in Bedminster, New Jersey, to appear in the jail. Once inside, he was booked and, after few minutes, freed on a $200,000 bond agreement.

Trump's 20-minute stay at Fulton County Jail

As per The Indian Express, Trump spent around 20 minutes at the jail before flying back to his New Jersey golf course on a private jet. While the 77-year-old was released on a bond of $200,000, several media reports claimed that the conditions of his release also included not using social media to intimidate witnesses and co-defendants in the case.

I did nothing wrong: Trump after release

After his release, Trump asserted that he was innocent. Right before flying off to New Jersey, Trump told reporters, "What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it." "We have every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest," AP quoted him as saying.

Share this timeline