Trump's mugshot made public after arrest in Georgia election case

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 25, 2023 | 11:04 am 2 min read

Trump slams arrest in Georgia elections case

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump has made history by being the first current or former president to have his mugshot taken. He was arrested on Thursday night for trying to reverse the 2020 poll results in Georgia. Trump turned himself in on Thursday following a grand jury indictment on 13 felony charges on August 14.

Why does this story matter?

The charges against Trump﻿ stem from his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia by pressuring state officials and assembling an illicit slate of electors to undercut the formal congressional certification of President Joe Biden's victory. The indictment also charged 18 other Trump allies and supporters, including attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Kenneth Chesebro.

Trump released on $200,000 bond

While the Fulton County Jail made Trump's mugshot public, the former US president himself also shared it on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption "election interference." Trump was later released on a $200,000 bond. He also agreed to an order limiting his ability to post on social media about witnesses or co-defendants in the case, reported the Hindustan Times.

Trump's reaction after his arrest

Meanwhile, Trump has denounced the criminal prosecutions against him as "election interference" and a "travesty of justice," reported IndiaToday. He also stated that he and his co-defendants "did nothing wrong at all" and that they had every right to challenge an election they believed was dishonest. Notably, the charges against Trump might have an impact on his 2024 US presidential election run.

Trump's first post on X in over 2 years

Know about other cases against Trump

Other than the Georgia election case, other key cases against Trump include one in Washington, DC, in which he was indicted for trying to overthrow the 2020 election, for his attempt to defraud America, and for conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding. Furthermore, other charges include a classified documents investigation and a reported hush money payments case involving porn star Stormy Daniels.

